Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $2.40. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 592,016 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $239.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

