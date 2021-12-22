Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.15 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

