Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $153,043,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $26,247,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $17,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

