Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.