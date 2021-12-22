Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $18,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $362.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.