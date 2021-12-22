Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 75,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

PSTI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

