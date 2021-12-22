Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 16,283 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises 3.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

DT opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.29, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.