Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys 1,072 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems comprises about 2.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -372.55 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

