Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 35,798 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP owned approximately 0.82% of iCAD worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

