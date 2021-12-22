Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average of $263.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

