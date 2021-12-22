Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.60.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

