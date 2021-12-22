Strs Ohio Sells 4,400 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECOM stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.