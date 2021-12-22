Strs Ohio Invests $837,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.58 million, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

