Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 351.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.50 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

