Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

