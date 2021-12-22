Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

