Strs Ohio Acquires 7,700 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

VIR opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.