Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Get Strattec Security alerts:

NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 138,901 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strattec Security (STRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.