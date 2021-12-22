Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

