Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 33,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.