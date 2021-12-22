Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $688,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

