Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.