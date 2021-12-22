Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.