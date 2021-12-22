Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sprott Call Options (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 744% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

NYSE SII traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sprott by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

