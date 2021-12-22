Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,238 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 646 put options.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.38. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.