Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,238 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 646 put options.
Shares of PEI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.38. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
In other news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.
