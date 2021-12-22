Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,403 call options on the company. This is an increase of 588% compared to the average daily volume of 640 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

