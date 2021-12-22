Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 50,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

