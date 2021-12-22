Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.49. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 111,838 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 38.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 347.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,493,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.