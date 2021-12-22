Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STER. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

