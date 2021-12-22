Stephens Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.58.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.16. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.