Stephens Inc. AR Sells 830 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

SRE stock opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

