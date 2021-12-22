Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

