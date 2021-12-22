Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.