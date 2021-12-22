Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kirby were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

