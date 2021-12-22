Stephens Inc. AR Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 43.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

