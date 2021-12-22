Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.