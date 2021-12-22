State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 908 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $51,979,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $19,019,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

