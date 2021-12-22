State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 118,059 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 395.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 189,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 193.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

