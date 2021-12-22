State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,107 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 119.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 197.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after buying an additional 594,593 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 151.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

