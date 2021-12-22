State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in State Auto Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

