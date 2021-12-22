Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($76.78).

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €63.00 ($70.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.16. Stabilus has a one year low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a one year high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

