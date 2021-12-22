Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading Up 4.2%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 5,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 335,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQSP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

