Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $103,492.44 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36.

SPT opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

