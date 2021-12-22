Sportcash One (SCONEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $243,386.46

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $243,386.46 and $34,371.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

