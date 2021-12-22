Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

