SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 992,133 shares.The stock last traded at $503.30 and had previously closed at $500.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.51.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.