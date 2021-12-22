SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

