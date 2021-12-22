SparksPay Market Capitalization Tops $29,431.46 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,431.46 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,881,909 coins and its circulating supply is 10,648,897 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

