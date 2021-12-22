Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head to Head Analysis

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.98 $18.33 million $5.45 11.27 BancFirst $464.34 million 4.78 $99.59 million $4.94 13.80

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65% BancFirst 33.61% 14.85% 1.57%

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks; Community Banks; Pegasus Bank; Other Financial Services; and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions t

