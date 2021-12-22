Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth about $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $8,660,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

